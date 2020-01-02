Lynnwood Lifestyles: Photography class, healthy eating, blood drive

Become a better photographer

Monday, Jan. 6, 5-6:30 p.m.

It’s not only a brand-new year, but a brand-new decade, and if your goal is to boost your Instagram profile, or just become a better photographer in general, then this is your very first step.

Apple Alderwood is hosting Photo Lab: Disrupting the Portrait Co-created with Christopher Anderson, a free mini course.

Taught by Apple’s creative pros, and taken from the proven methods used by famous photographer Christopher Anderson, this class is sure to get you started on the right path. Between all the immersive exercises and photo prompts, you’ll be able to use your iPhone much more effectively than by just tinkering around on your own.

During the an hour and a half, participants will learn how to think about the subject, obstruct the lens, and even style their shot to create jaw-dropping, creative portraits.

If you would like to learn more about Photo Lab: Disrupting the Portrait Co-created with Christopher Anderson, visit the Apple website.

A healthy approach to the New Year

Saturday, Jan. 11, 1-4 p.m.

It’s a popular resolution every year, and like most resolutions, it gets forgotten about a week or two in. It’s healthy living — the ever-elusive state of being that, unfortunately for everyone, isn’t temporary.

That’s right — all those green juices, smoothies, and vibrant vegetables aren’t going to work their magic if you only adhere to them a third of the year, or every random Tuesday of the week.

And Cost Plus World Market understands that struggle: the need to make healthy choices consistently, creating a new normal.

That’s why they’re hosting their New Year, New YOU event Saturday, Jan. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. Focused on proper hydration, healthy snack swapping and superfood ingredients, they’re stocking up on all the healthy essentials for 2020 and beyond.

And to make things even easier, they’re showing you how to make easy lunches, and implement a more balanced Mediterranean diet into your routine.

Browse around the store, sampling an array of new items, from kale chips to smoothies. See what you like, what you think would be a simple new addition to your day-to-day, and what isn’t for you.

For more information, visit the Cost Plus World Market website.

Help save a life by giving blood

Thursday, Jan. 9, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

It’s a new year, but that doesn’t take away the pain for some unfortunate people. Accidents and medical emergencies occur every single day, and blood is always in demand.

So why not kick off the new year by donating blood to the blood drive right here in Lynnwood? Taking place at the Fire Department on 44th Avenue West, this blood drive could help save hundreds of lives.

Picture ID will be required for all donors. Cookies will be provided upon donating.

Of course, as a precautionary measure, there is a list of regulations for donation. As a general rule, donors should be medically clear.

For information on prerequisites for donation, call BloodworksNW at 1-800-398-7888. To schedule your appointment, visit the Bloodworks Northwest website. And finally, for more information on the blood drive itself, visit All Events.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, contact Jenn at freelancebyjenn@gmail.com.