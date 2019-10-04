Lynnwood Lifestyles: Pirate Halloween, Funkoverse game night, book signing

Pirate Halloween For Music4Life

Saturday & Sunday, Oct. 5-6, 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Vessel Taphouse is hosting a Pirate Halloween Party benefiting Music4Life, which seeks to expand instrumental music education for all children.

Max Hay, Erica Sunshine Lee and the Stacy Jones Band will be among those featured for the evening. Guests can come and enjoy live music for only $10.

There will also be a Silent Auction-Costume Contest-50/50, with all proceeds going to children in need.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 6 p.m. An early arrival is encouraged.

Food and beverages are not included, but the Vessel Taphouse menu is extensive, featuring mild jalapeno peppers with cream cheese, garlic breadsticks named Buttery Planks, and of course, Captain Jack’s Spicy Meatball Sub.

For more information, visit their All Events page.

Have Some Fun at Funkoverse Game Night

Sunday, Oct. 6, 7-9 p.m.

ThinkGeek and Funko fans have solid Sunday night plans thanks to Funkoverse Game Night at the 184th Street Southwest ThinkGeek location.

Join the staff and other guests as they plan through the brand new Funkoverse board game. Bring your friends and learn the ropes, so you can see who wins.

Everyone gets to be a character, so which will you be? Rick, or Morty? How about Ron Weasley or Draco Malfoy?

In this game, you get to go head-to-head in four scenarios, using your unique character abilities to collect points and win. At every turn, you get two actions, so you better make them count. And those powerful abilities with long cooldowns? You bet they need to be carefully planned out in advance!

Click here to learn more about the event on Facebook. Arrive early for maximum playtime.

Author Signing at B&N: Nostalgic Blood By J. Crockett

Sunday. Oct. 6, 11 a.m.

J. Crockett fans, stop by to meet the author himself at the Alderwood Mall Parkway Barnes & Noble location at 11 a.m. The event will go on as long as there’s a line for signings, usually a solid hour or two.

Here to promote his book, Nostalgic Blood: Shhh… Don’t Say A Word, the author is excited to be able to share his story, 20 years in the making after it originated in the form of a poem.

After spending seven years deployed throughout Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Australia, etc. the former soldier is using his extensive travels to highlight dynamics between Africa and Asia. Full of murder, crime, twists of fate and threats of colonization, his book is gripping audiences far and wide.

An early arrival is encouraged, to form a manageable line in the store. Bring your own copy from home, or buy one there, and get it signed by the author himself.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, contact Jenn at freelancebyjenn@gmail.com.