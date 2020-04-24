Lynnwood Lifestyles: Quarantine nutrition — easy dinners and eating in moderation

It’s happening everywhere ― people are gaining weight during quarantine.

Much like the old “Freshman 15” from college, it seems when full-grown adults are left with limited forms of entertainment, they tend to eat out of boredom.

Of course, for others it’s much more complicated:

Without a routine to keep them in line, some people may just not know what the cut-off is. They don’t have the security of scheduled meal times to rely on.

With so much going on in the world, people are reaching for food as a coping mechanism. It’s about comfort, happiness (or lack thereof), toxic environments at home, etc.

And this got us thinking… What do nutritionists think about the subject? Is there something we can to do lose the added padding, or prevent it from worsening?

A Nutritionist’s Take on Overeating

Steph Grasso, MS, RD is all about one philosophy ― not restricting yourself from any kind of food, and instead, using balanced moderation. We’re talking a bowl of healthy popcorn (be mindful of butter varieties) with 1-2 tbsp of chocolate chips, for example. Plenty of veggies, and of course, protein with every meal.

That means carbs are not the enemy, according to Grasso. Instead, carbs play a role in satiety, the sensation of satisfaction after every meal or snack.

Here’s her overeating prevention cheatsheet:

Add fiber and protein to meals (every meal should have protein, fat, carbs and fiber). Stay hydrated (pro-tip: keep a water bottle with you at all times. When you’re out of water, refill it immediately) And eat a balanced diet. Never too much of any one thing. (Read serving sizes carefully, if it helps you). Make sure you get a good night’s sleep every night. When you don’t, your ghrelin and leptin levels get out of balance, making you feel hungry. Control your alcohol intake. Yes, especially during quarantine. Beer, wine, sparklers, liquors of all types ― they all contain empty calories. These are calories your body doesn’t use for nutrition. It won’t keep you full, it will just pack on the pounds if kept unchecked.

The two things to avoid at all costs are 1) skipping meals, and 2) restricting food groups (or viewing foods as good vs bad). This mentality can lead toward binge eating down the line, as well as disordered eating habits.

And of course, pair all of this with a healthy amount of exercise. Move your body however you can, whether it’s running around the block, practicing yoga at home, or enlisting the help of a canine buddy. Playtime with pets is still physically taxing, especially if you mix it with some extra walks.

3-Ingredient Dinners (nutritionist recommended)

Jackfruit, BBQ sauce, and a burger bun can be a smart substitute for pulled pork sandwiches. Your vegan family members or roommates will thank you. If you have boxed mac and cheese, make it healthier by adding 2 kinds of vegetables, like butternut squash, tomatoes, broccoli, etc. This ups the fiber intake, and keeps you full with a smaller serving. If you’re having breakfast for dinner, try some scrambled eggs, cottage cheese and whole-wheat toast. Tomato sauce with whole wheat or ancient grain pasta (lentil varieties are good as well), and grilled chicken keeps you fuller longer. Baked salmon, spinach and a carb — like brown or wild rice or even mashed potatoes — can help curb overeating.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area.