Lynnwood Lifestyles: Reptile Man, Karaoke Social, Yoga on the Rocks

Reptile Man Visits Lynnwood Library

Saturday, July 27, 11 a.m. – noon

If you’ve ever wanted to pet an alligator, hold a giant python or feel the scales on a reptile’s back, now’s your chance. Scott Petersen, known as the Reptile Man, is visiting the Lynnwood Library on Saturday, July 27.

But Petersen isn’t just going to pull out reptiles for people to touch them. He’s also going to teach a little about them, and the important roles they play in nature.

Children and adults alike are welcome to attend. An early arrival is recommended, since this type of event tends to draw crowds, complicating visibility and seating.

To learn more, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Sing Your Heart Out At Karaoke Social Night

3 p.m. Sat. July 27 through 7 a.m. Sunday, July 28

Karaoke isn’t for the faint of heart. You get on the stage, you sing to strangers and you try your very best to sound good, or at least to be entertaining. And yet, it draws in such a crowd, because it’s so thrilling, so different from the norm.

So, if you’ve never tried karaoke, this might be your chance.

Lynnwood Convention Center is holding a special Karaoke Social Night from 3 p.m., July 27 to 7 a.m. July 28.

That’s right, it’s 16 hours straight of karaoke fun for anyone who wishes to join in on the fun.

Songs can be selected in advance, but they can also be selected shortly prior to hitting the stage. Song selections can be done by printout, smartphone and laptop, song books, or YouTube. Whatever works for you, works for the crowd and event organizers.

Meetup groups will be performing during the day, between the hours of 3 and 10 p.m., but everyone is welcome to join in. Participants are encouraged to mingle, practice in the shower, and potentially sing at least one song.

Admission is $15 (Venmo or cash), and there is plenty of free parking. If you would like to learn more about the event, visit the Evensi page.

Free Hike & Yoga Session In A Creek

Sunday, July 28, 12 – 4 p.m.

Yoga classes tend to be on the expensive side, depending on how fancy you want it to be. Classes like hot yoga tend to be luxuries, commodities that not every enthusiast can afford to join.

Luckily, there’s a yoga class that is entirely free: Yoga on the Rocks.

It’s as fancy as it sounds―yoga in a creek, along with lunch, exploration and hiking.

Participants can drive themselves and meet people at the trailhead by noon, or carpool with other yoga participants meeting at 10:30 a.m. in Bothell, by the Bonefish Grill on Bothell-Everett Highway.

The hike to Denny Creek Natural Water Slides is six miles roundtrip, with an elevation gain of 1345 ft. It’s rated to be a pretty mild hike, but depending on weather it can get slippery in certain areas.

Participants are encouraged to pack their own lunch, bring water and prepare for sun or rain (bring layers). Yoga mats are encouraged, but entirely based on preference.

To register for the event, visit Bindi Yoga’s website.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, contact Jenn at [email protected].