Lynnwood Lifestyles: Services may be closed but the at-home spa’s always open

Here’s the scene: You awaken to blinding sun streaming through your windows, and saunter off all squinty to the bathroom.

You’re half asleep still. You’re wondering if you should go to bed earlier, rethink that with a simple “Why should I?” and turn on the bathroom light.

And you were not prepared for what you saw.

Because what you saw were broken nails, a long-overdue haircut, dry feet, a terrible excuse for a pedicure, pimples, overgrown lip hair, and some pretty terrible eyebrows.

What in the world?

Don’t worry, it’s happening to most of us, ladies. And the men too, with their unkempt beards and long hair. People are gaining weight, and it’s all just a mess out there.

So until services reopen safely, we’re just going to need to roll up our sleeves and do it ourselves.

Here’s your guide:

Pedicures & manicures

First and foremost, if you have acrylic nails on, be extra careful when you take off the remnants of what they once were. By now, they’re likely growing out, broken or incomplete, so removing them altogether to let your nails breathe is the first step.

To do this, cut the nails shorter (as short as you feel comfortable with), and soak them in a bowl full of acetone for 45 minutes. Just watch Netflix and lounge on the couch for a bit.

Then, you’ll be able to pull them right off without causing pain or damage to your skin or real nails.

From there, you have two options: maintain your natural look, or use press-on nails (highly rated, quality ones that actually last). If you’re going for a natural look, remember, you can use this time to strengthen your nails, push back that cuticle, use nail oil, keep them nice and clean, and even opt for gel nail polish (plenty of it these days don’t require a UV light, like these.)

Eyebrows

Now here’s the thing about eyebrows: they might be bushy now, but that’s actually a good thing. Statistically speaking, you likely overplucked your eyebrows at some point, so right now, your eyebrows are just growing back to their normal thickness.

And from there, you can reshape them and maintain them easily. Boom, presto, brand new brows (and a brand new face).

All you need to do is follow this guide, designed to clean up your eyebrows without overplucking. And you can use it moving forward too, to maintain your new, fuller look.

Hair

Now, when it comes to hair, please, whatever you do, do not grab those scissors. Unless you’re a hairdresser or picked up a few solid lessons from someone who is and have proven that you know what you’re doing, just don’t. You’ll regret it later, when your hair is uneven, chopped far shorter than you intended, or worse.

Instead, while it grows out (yes, it’s inevitable) work on making it healthier to minimize split ends. That means less drying with a blow dryer, less styling with a flat or curling iron, and more time doing hair masks and oil treatments.

This way, when the services do open back up, you’ll impress your hairdresser with healthier hair, ready for a fresh cut.

Facial

Here’s the thing about facial care: homemade skin care, like scrubs, or peels, or just about everything else, is a bad idea. There have been many studies and reports on the findings, not to mention expert recommendations to stop doing that altogether.

When it comes to any kind of skin care, especially your face, always buy something quality, instead of handling it the DIY way.

Instead begin by figuring out your skin type (dry, combination, oily, or normal), and then using products recommended for that type.

The Body Shop does a great job with these guides, since they tell you exactly what regimen to follow, and all their products are vegan. But if you don’t want to go that route, consider the ingredients used and stick to similar products. The whole point is to find products that work for your skin type.

Also, by the end of all of this, you should probably have a morning, night, and weekly regimen. Hint: multitasking once a week is a great idea.

Body

For body skin care, think refreshing massages and oils, baths, and showers. Lush is well-known for its natural, cruelty-free options. Their bath bombs and oils are some of the best on the market. They also have foot care, hand care, and body lotions. Just make sure to read the item descriptions so you know what skin type they’re best for.

Also, remember a big part of the spa is to feel relaxed and pampered, so don’t be afraid to recreate that. Your body will thank you for the chance to relax and unwind. A little body oil and a massage go a long way, as do some candles, pleasant music, and time for a quick soak.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area.