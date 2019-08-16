Lynnwood Lifestyles: Shakespeare at Edmonds CC, ‘Monster’ story time, free coffee

Enjoy A Cool Summer Night With Shakespeare

Saturday, Aug. 17, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Summer just doesn’t sit right without a theater production. Join the lively audience for Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream at The Black Box Theatre at Edmonds Community College, starting at 7:30 p.m.

As a refresher, the play focuses on the marriage of Theseus, the Duke of Athens, to Hippolyta, the former queen of the Amazons. It features fairies, a forest setting and four interconnecting plots.

The two-hour production is being directed by Jen Matthews, and sponsored by the Ditcher Law Office. It will be performed on other dates through Aug. 25 for those who may not be available on Saturday, Aug. 17. Tickets are $15 for Thursday performances and $18 on Fridays through Sundays. For tickets, visit The Black Box Theatre Vendini page.

The Colorful, Emotional Monster Storytime at B&N

Saturday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m.

Barnes & Noble Alderwood is featuring another storytime, this time featuring The Color Monster: A Story About Emotions.

The story focuses on a Color Monster, who awakes feeling confused about his feelings, unsure what they mean or why they’re there in the first place. It takes a little girl to show him what feelings are, through the use of color, for him to finally master the art of self-awareness.

Parents looking to teach their children something valuable, while still enjoying quality weekend time with the family, would love this B&N event.

As an incentive and token of appreciation for attending, viewers will receive a coupon for the Café for a grilled cheese with either milk or juice for $4.

The event begins at 11 a.m. Early arrival is suggested since space is limited. For more information, see the Barnes & Noble event page.

Shop Around, Get A Free Coffee

Saturday, Aug. 17, Noon – 3 p.m.

For all those who may not be familiar, Seattle Coffee Gear is one of the latest additions to Alderwood Mall. Specializing in high-end coffee equipment, it is the place to find pour-overs, espresso machines, premium ground or whole bean coffee, and syrups and flavorings.

Run by a knowledgable staff with a passion for all things coffee, it has quickly become a beehive of activity in a coffee-fueled city.

To keep the momentum going, and also to collaborate with long-time roasting partner Batdorf & Bronson, Seattle Coffee Gear is serving up free affogatos on Saturday, Aug.17 from noon to 3 p.m.

The ice cream-based drink is topped with espresso and shaved dark chocolate, for a decadent, yet caffeine-spiking experience. It’s a fantastic way to beat the summer heat and provides an incentive to check out the shop’s offerings.

Their latest addition is a brand-new roasted line-up, including blends from Ethiopia, Nicaragua, Colombia, Brazil and more. Roasts range from light to dark, with both ground and whole bean available for purchase. Local blends, including those from the iconic Bluebeard Coffee, are also stocked.

Interested parties should find the shop next to the Apple store at Alderwood Mall, across from Lululemon and The Walking Company.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, contact Jenn at [email protected]