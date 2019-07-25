Lynnwood Lifestyles: Shakespeare in the Park, confident cooking, BBQ sauce making

‘The Taming of the Shrew’ at Lynndale Park

Wednesday, July 31, 7-9:30 p.m.

GreenStage, known for its park productions of Shakespeare plays, is gracing Lynndale Park with The Taming of the Shrew. It is part of its annual free productions, along with Henry IV on Aug. 1 and 7.

Of course, because the play is about gender roles, women’s rights and social hierarchies, it only seems fitting that a troupe of Women’s Suffragists are performing the play this time. The performance aims to provide a hilarious take on social commentary that the audience should love

And it makes sense, as Shakespeare’s point was to do just that. Elizabethan England experienced an order crisis, where the privileged felt anxious about the uprising against social hierarchies. Female rebellion was a true concern at the time, with plenty of women finally fighting for rights, despite the severe punishments.

This explains Katherine’s bold demeanor, and courage, to be so outspoken despite the circumstances of the time. Shakespeare wrote a character who would not stop despite the repercussions.

If you would like to learn more about the play, the cast and crew, or check out the performance schedule for The Taming of the Shrew or any of the plays coming up, check out GreenStage’s website.

Cook confidently In Three Classes

July 31, Aug.7 & 14, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

The Verdant Community Wellness Center is at it again, this time with a three-part cooking class geared toward new cooks who need a little help feeling confident in the kitchen.

Beginning on Wednesday, July 31, at 6 p.m., participants will spend an hour and a half learning about healthy eating from a registered dietitian nutritionist. The interactive group sessions will focus on confidence, by shedding light on essential techniques and skills that will surely help when cooking at home.

It will cover how to prepare fresh foods, how to interpret recipes, how to properly wash and cook fruits, vegetables and lean proteins, as well as how to plan for grocery store trips.

Participants will also receive a $10 Safeway voucher for fruits and vegetables each week, with the expectation that they practice their new skills between the classes.

Obviously, space is limited, so the Verdant Community Wellness Center is requesting early registration for this free three-part class. All participants must be committed to attending the three sessions, taking place on July 31, Aug. 7 and Aug. 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

To sign up, see the Eventbrite event page.

Make BBQ sauce at Alderwood Mall

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

If you’ve ever wanted to make your own barbecue sauce, but didn’t know where to begin, then Alderwood Mall is the place to go on Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Held at STORY at Macy’s Department Store, participants will learn how to combine ingredients to create their very own sauce, as well their own bottle design.

Flavor combination tests and experimentations are highly encouraged, as there will be plenty of spices available.

If you would like to find out more about this event, or any of the other STORY events this summer, check out the Eventbrite page.



— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, contact Jenn at [email protected]