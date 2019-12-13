Lynnwood Lifestyles: Snow globe making, caroling concert, holiday coffee showcase

Celebrate Christmas With A Snow Globe

Sunday, Dec. 15, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Christmas is right around the corner, but there’s still time for a little gift shopping, wrapping, and crafting.

And no one understands your need to squeeze in just a little more fun before time runs out than Macy’s. Thanks to their STORY event series, customers and curious onlookers alike have been able to celebrate every holiday in a dynamic, fun way. From creating pencil cases for Back to School, to hair pins for prom, or turkey centerpieces for Thanksgiving, Macy’s has offered up something quite useful every season.

And Christmas is no different. This time, Macy’s is offering a free snow globe class, where anyone can come in and create their very own mason jar snow globe. Filled with glitter and decorated with twine, felt, bells, ornaments, and other merry items, these snow globes are sure to make the perfect stocking stuffer or white elephant present.

The free STORY event is open to the public from 11am to 3pm on Sunday, Dec. 15 at Macy’s Alderwood. For more information, please visit their Eventbrite.

Northwest Boychoir With Festive Carols

Saturday, Dec. 14, 7:30 – 9 p.m.

The Northwest Boychoir is celebrating a whopping 41-year tradition this year, titled A Festival of Lessons & Carols. The concert series features eight regional performances, just in time for Christmas.

Featuring 90 members in what’s a combined chorus of the Northwest Boychoir and Vocalpoint! Seattle, this concert is designed after the highly-popularized Christmas Eve observance at King’s College in Cambridge, England.

Families from all over the Puget Sound come and hear the lovely festive, classical performance each year. With nine total holiday readings, each followed by a traditional carol, guests are sure to feel the merry feeling only December can provide.

An early arrival is advisable, around 20-30 minutes, so you’re able to select a seat with a good view. This is especially true for any guests with disabilities, wheelchairs, or special seating requests.

Tickets are $23, with a $13 upcharge for a preferred section seating. Senior tickets are only $17, and students ages 5 and up get in for $13.

For more information, visit the boychoir website.

Breville Holiday Showcase at Seattle Coffee Gear

Saturday, Dec. 14, 1-3 p.m.

Seattle Coffee Gear has every local’s coffee needs, from high-end coffee to pour-overs, espresso machines, or Chemex. Year-round, they offer highly-specialized equipment — things you’d normally have to shop online for.

So when we say they’re bringing in something special for the holiday season, we mean it.

With a range of brand new Breville products, exclusive giveaways, and amazing deals, Seattle Coffee Gear is pulling out all the stops.

In fact, a group of Breville experts is coming in to showcase everything, answer questions, and even offer demonstrations, so everyone feels happy and secure with their purchases.

The event is being held between 1 and 3pm on Saturday, December 14th at Seattle Coffee Gear in Alderwood Mall. Whether you want to obtain the coffee setup of your dreams, or purchase it for someone special, Breville has something for you.

For more information, please visit the Eventbrite page.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, contact Jenn at freelancebyjenn@gmail.com.