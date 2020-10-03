Lynnwood Lifestyles: Spooky October movie checklist — can you watch them all by the 31st?

It’s that time of year, and people are antsy. Stores are putting out their holiday decorations, social media is flooded with images of leaves and fall-friendly activities, and best of all…

All the streaming services are starting to promote their seemingly unending list of spooky thrillers and horror movies.

In fact, it’s enough to give you a bad case of the “watch list paralysis.” If you’ve ever spent an hour looking through options only to go do something else, then you know exactly what it is: the inability to choose due to a vast selection.

So here’s our cure: a list of 31 films to get through by Oct. 31 Can you do it?

All the films listed here are on a streaming service of some kind, whether it’s Netflix, Amazon, or Apple TV. You should have no problems finding something up your alley, especially considering the additional honorable mentions and family-friendly options.

Films:

Sleepy Hollow The Witches Sinister Get Out The Addams Family Poltergeist A Ghost Story Ernest Scared Stupid The Silence of the Lambs The Witch The Evil Dead Insidious In the Tall Grass Death Note The Craft Labyrinth The Nightmare Before Christmas Hush 1922 Clue The Haunted Mansion Pet Sematary (1989, not the newer one) Us Trick ‘r Treat Practical Magic The Exorcist IT Edward Scissorhands Corpse Bride Halloween Beetlejuice

Honorary Mentions:

Not interested in some of the movies in the lineup above? No worries, just pick another:

The Shining

Night of the Living Dead

Shaun of the Dead

The Blair Witch Project

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

The Dark Crystal

Ghostbusters

And of course, it should go without saying that not all of these movies are child-friendly. Films like The Shining, Sleepy Hollow, Trick ‘r Treat, or The Witch feature nudity, sexual content, violence, and notes of the occult that may make some viewers uncomfortable.

For a more friendly family-oriented lineup, consider the following:

Hotel Transylvania (the whole series is good) The House With A Clock in Its Walls Casper Hocus Pocus Frankenweenie Halloweentown Goosebumps Coco Paranorman Monster House Coral is Gremlins It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

Also, please keep in mind that Halloween is derived from the Celtic festival of Samhain, where people would light bonfires and dress up as ghouls and goblins to ward off ghosts.

Although it later morphed quite a bit, thanks to Pope Gregory III. He added elements of the festival to All Saints Day, and designated the evening before Halloween as All Hallows Eve.

In other words, Halloween itself is very much a pagan holiday. Even the most kid-friendly of movies will contain elements of death, to varying degrees.

If you’re planning on having a movie night with your kids, or anyone else who may not be comfortable viewing these concepts, please thoroughly research the film for any further details. This site should be able to help.

Happy Haunting.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area.