Lynnwood Lifestyles: Spruce up Heritage Park, EGGS-plore Lynnwood, help the homeless

Join Heritage Park’s Spring Clean

Tuesday, April 2

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

With the weather quickly changing, and spring right around the corner, the community has actively started cleaning and gardening in preparation. Heritage Park is no exception, and you — along with family, friends and coworkers — are invited to volunteer.

The City of Lynnwood in 1999 purchased a 2.8-acre parcel of land east of I-5 on the corner of Poplar Way and Alderwood Manor Parkway — now known as Heritage Park. The goal was to provide area residents with a better understanding of their unique past while preserving local historical structures. Heritage Park is maintained by the City of Lynnwood in partnership with several community organizations, including the Alderwood Manor Heritage Association.

The spring clean event — hosted by Marielle Harrington, organizer of park affairs — will involve cleaning inside park buildings, weeding gardens, landscaping and hauling.

Spring Clean is free and set for April 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No equipment is needed — all essential tools will be provided by Heritage Park. For more information, visit their Eventbrite page.

Celebrate the season with EGGS-plore Lynnwood

Now – May 5

Adults and children alike can now get into the spring spirit with Lynnwood’s annual EGGS-plore Giant Egg Hunt. Currently underway, the event runs between now and May 5, citywide.

There are two ways in which to enjoy the festivities: using your mobile phone, or picking up a physical map and list of locations at the Lynnwood Rec Center.

Those who participate, and find at least one egg, are then entered in a prize drawing. Prizes include passes to Lynnwood Bowl and Skate and PlayHappy Café, and the charming title of Fire Chief For A Day. The award ceremony will be held at the Artist Reception & Egg Auction taking place at City Hall on June 13.

There are 27 eggs total, so join the egg hunt quickly before they’re all found.

For more information, visit the event FAQ page, and Facebook page.

Help support this heartwarming effort — feed the homeless

Every Saturday

10:30 a.m. – noon

Skyrocketing prices and job losses have left many locals homeless. But luckily, Lynnwood is taking matters into its own hands.

Every Saturday morning, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, you can help. It all takes place at the Shower to the People site on 195th Street Southwest. Simply look for the RV in the parking lot.

Known as the Feed the Homeless effort, free hot showers and meals are offered out of this converted RV each week.

Organizers are adamant about the fact that they are not a soup kitchen, but a grassroots organization, and hence, need donations to keep their effort going. They serve whatever people bring that day, whether it’s pizza, pasta, salad, fruit cups or even sack lunches.

If you’d like to help an average of 60 people each week, there are many ways in which you can. You could help serve food, bring a donation or provide bottled or canned drinks. Tables are always in desperate need, so volunteers are encouraged to bring a folding table with them, if at all possible. And as for serveware, plastic cutlery and paper plates or to-go containers would be of great use to the cause.

For those hoping to donate things aside from food, deodorant, t-shirts (Men’s size L or larger), socks and underwear are in short supply.

For more information, visit the Feed the Homeless – Northend Meetup page. And if you’re looking for a heartfelt story about a former homeless man in the community who now helps out with the cause, see KING 5’s coverage of it.

— By Jennifer Mendez