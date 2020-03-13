Lynnwood Lifestyles: St. Patrick’s Day storytime, jewelry swap, nutrition for runners

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with storytime at Barnes & Noble

Saturday. March 14, 11 a.m.

New York Times bestselling children’s book series, Pete the Cat, is making its way into Barnes & Noble Lynnwood’s storytime this coming Saturday, March 14 at 11 a.m.

And it’s just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, so you can bet that’s what it’s all about.

Children will be listening to a reading of Pete the Cat: The Great Leprechaun Chase – Includes 12 St. Patrick’s Day Cards, Fold-Out Poster, and Stickers!

Published just last year, the book focuses on Pete the Cat’s luck and charm. Will he learn that things take work, or will he just slide by?

A little about Pete the Cat for those interested ― there are currently over 60 Pete the Cat books in print, and more being released each year, proving that this navy kitty has become a pillar of the children’s book community.

Created by artist James Dean, and writer Eric Litwin back in 1999, their long-standing collaboration ended in 2011. Since then, James has been working with his wife and writer, Kimberly on the series. Together, they’ve published more books than during that 1999 – 2011 stretch.

Torched Jewelry and Metal-making School, Sale, and Swap

Saturday, March 14, 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

There is a free event coming to Lynnwood this Saturday, March 14 that you won’t want to miss. Between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., everyone is invited to attend the first annual Pop-Up Sale, Swap, and Free Raffle.

Jewelry and metal-making fans can buy handmade pieces, sell their own, or bring their work in to swap at the event. Other swappable items include tools, stones, and related items.

Meanwhile, the Torched Jewelry and Metalmaking School is going to raffle some of the most popular tools used to create these imaginative works of art.

All in all, this free event is designed to make quite an impression in the community, with its originality, creativity, and generosity.

If you would like to be a vendor, please RSVP now by calling 206-682-7020. Vendor space is limited and free. Please be prepared to send pictures and/or a description of some of your items, so the school can market your offerings before the event.

Parking is not an issue, as there plenty of free parking available both on and offsite.

Learn about nutrition for runners

Wednesday. March 18, 7-8 p.m.

It’s no secret, physical activity is designed to help you burn calories, train your body, and build endurance. And yet, nothing is quite like running.

With every step, the momentum does little to nothing to help beginners. It takes the wind out of your sails easily, coming across like punishment…

And yet, it’s one of the most rewarding exercises out there, as long as you stick with it. Soon enough, as your body adapts, you gain mobility and comfort. You find yourself itching for another run, another try.

Perhaps that’s why Experience Momentum in Lynnwood is excited to host its free, one-hour event Wednesday, March 18, between 7 and 8 p.m. Their registered dietitians will tell you how to eat to boost your lasting energy on long-distance runs, as well as the secrets to faster recovery.

They’ll also be highlighting the precautions you should be taking to prevent injuries ― a common problem among runners.

Members and clients receive 25% off enrollment price. Simply tell the front desk or email connect@experiencemomentum.com. For non-members, visit this site, and type in “Experience Momentum” in the search bar to sign up

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, contact Jenn at freelancebyjenn@gmail.com.