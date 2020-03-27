Lynnwood Lifestyles: Staying home? Spring clean, exercise, learn something new

You’ve likely been staying up to date on all new COVID-19 developments, so you know staying inside is the safest thing to do right now.

In light of that, and all the struggles that we’ve heard people are dealing with, we’ve decided to put out a handy little piece that may help many find a sense of peace during this troublesome time.

Because if we’re to stay home for two weeks, a month, or however long we need to, then our mental and physical health can’t take a nosedive.

Here are a few ideas to make staying inside a little more exciting and healthy for you, your family, and even your neighbors:

Spruce things up

It doesn’t matter who you are, you probably have a few areas around your home you’re not too proud of. Maybe laundry hasn’t been put away in a week, or maybe your kid’s playroom looks like a tornado hit.

That’s OK, it’s only natural. Until recently, going out to take care of a million things was always on the agenda. Time was much more scarce.

But now that we get to hang out at home, it’s the perfect chance to handle all those looming projects. Do some spring cleaning, dust, organize, make tables sparkle like new again. If you’re going to be home, it might as well be a good environment.

Move your body

Next up, it’s easy to get caught up in TV shows and snacks. One look at social media and you’ll see that’s already happening, with people gaining weight left and right, due to lack of exercise, stress eating and boredom.

But it doesn’t need to be that way. You don’t have to go outside for exercise (although you can, as long as you keep a safe distance ― 6 feet). You can stay indoors and use YouTube and video game consoles to get up and moving.

For instance, if you have a Nintendo Switch, you can order RingFit online, and have it shipped to your door. With it, you can do yoga, pilates and strength training, all from the comfort of home. When setting it up, it adjusts to your comfort level, so you’re never overexerting yourself.

If you want something simpler, try YouTube. The channel Blogilates is great for a younger crowd with plenty of energy. The pilates exercises are pretty intense. Or if you need something lighter, try beginner cardio by FitnessBlender.

Keep in touch, but not really

Another challenge we face during quarantine is the loneliness. Whether you have a family, a partner or you live alone, odds are you miss talking to co-workers, friends, or extended family.

So give them a call. Use FaceTime to see their faces, if you can. Set a specific date and time to meet virtually, and do what you would normally do, such as have dinner together, or catch up on the latest events.

Learn something new

Since we’re going to be stuck indoors for a bit, it’s smart to use this time to try something new. Learn how to dance, try knitting, or make a set of coasters out of clay. Literally anything creative is an option, from writing to painting.

Or, if you’re not very creative, try furthering your education. There are free online courses on just about anything available on sites like Coursera.

Be a good neighbor

And finally, since we’re all still a community, it’s important to continue being a good neighbor, especially during this time. Many people hoarded groceries, cleaning supplies and toilet paper this past week, so others were unable to get what they needed. Stores are stocking up as best as they can, and are doing a great job, but if you happen to know that your neighbor is out of something and can’t find it locally, please share.

Another tip, if you’re walking your dog and see a neighbor walking toward you, move aside. Remember, 6 feet or more is a safe distance.

And also, please be considerate of noise levels, especially if you live in an apartment. With so many people at home all the time, it can get pretty noisy, so keep TV volume down, avoid running, and don’t play music or video games loudly. A little consideration goes a long way

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients.