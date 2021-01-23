Lynnwood Lifestyles: Sticking to your health goals at home

Is one of your New Year’s resolutions to get healthy? Apparently, you’re part of the 38% of people who make some kind of health-related resolution every year. Sadly, only about 8% actually achieve their goals, despite their good intentions.

A huge part of that is a lack of overall motivation or planning. For example, if your goal is to drink more water, but you don’t get actionable ways to keep track of water intake, then you’re likely going in blind. Unless you set reminders, maybe invest in a reusable water bottle, or even a Brita filter, you’re likely not going to achieve that goal.

If that sounds familiar, keep reading. We’re diving into several other tips to help you finally make this the year you get healthier.

Keep a running list of simple goals

If your goal is to hike every single day of the year, you’re setting yourself up for failure. Instead, try something super small, like losing 10 pounds, drinking 40 ounces of water each day, or going on a walk around the neighborhood every other day.

Whatever you choose, try not to make it overly complicated. Instead, opt for something specific. Notice how the goals above have a number or schedule attached to them? That’s what you want — it keeps you focused on something measurable.

Develop a plan

When you’re ready, it’s time for a detailed plan. Using the walking goal as an example, your plan could look something like this:

Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. When it gets to Saturday, you’d skip Sunday and go Monday, Wednesday, and Friday (alternating weeks).

You’d map out your route.

Set a specific time each day.

Set reminders on your phone to keep you honest.

Develop a motivator (maybe your dog, spouse, or children).

Then select a reward (after each successful walk, you get to enjoy a favorite hobby).

It may also help to set monthly rewards, such as buying a pair of leggings you’ve been wanting, or changing up your route to keep things fresh.

Use free health apps

Something else to consider is that technology is designed to make life, and goals, much easier. Whatever you can automate or leave up to your phone reminders or health apps, the better.

For instance, if your goal is to lose weight, try the LifeSum app, with a free plan. It’s available on both iOS and Android, but if you’re going the Android route, try FitBit’s free app instead. It’s more Android-friendly, especially if you have a FitBit tracker. If you’re on iOS, LifeSum works with Apple Watch. FitBit will not connect to Apple Health.

Here are some more apps to consider:

Android

Apple

Be realistic before investing any money at all

As a final note, remember that what you might consider important now, may not be important to you 6 months from now… and not even because of quitting. For instance, if you’re trying to increase water intake, you might find that it’s second nature to you in 6 months. At that point, why buy a tracking app for it? A free trial might be enough, or a fully free option.

For other goals, like weight loss, there are countless free apps available on both Android and iOS, so paying is something you should only do if you have a specific app or plan in mind (celebrity weight loss programs, WW, trendy dieting apps, etc).

Do your research first and see what free options are available to you. If your heart’s set on one specific thing, try a trial first if at all possible. Test driving the car is key, after all.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area.