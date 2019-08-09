Lynnwood Lifestyles: Sunday yoga, Warhammer tournament, book writing class

Start Your Weekend Morning With Yoga

Sunday, Aug. 11, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

If you’ve been considering getting into yoga, or you’re simply looking for a new yoga experience, then OM at Macy’s maybe for you.

This complimentary yoga and meditation class will guide participants through a series of stretches and zen-inducing meditation, leaving you feeling tingly and refreshed―the perfect way to kick off a Sunday.

Located at the STORY section at Macy’s in Alderwood Mall, this class is one of several discovery-led experiences the company is trying out. Every few months, customers and window shoppers alike are exposed to product curation and community-building events, such as this yoga class, in an attempt to give customers a new, more interactive reason to stop by the store.

Occurring July 9 through the beginning of September, audiences only have a small window of time this summer to discover new things thanks to Macy’s.

If you’re interested in this event, or any others, see the Macy’s STORY website.

Warhammer Tournament At Games Workshop

Saturday, Aug. 10, 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

All tabletop gaming enthusiasts, rejoice! The Warhammer Underworlds: Ashes of Reflection Tournament is being held this Saturday, Aug. 10 at Games Workshop on 44th Avenue West.

Those looking to join in on the fun should arrive no later than 11:30 a.m., since the first round will begin at noon. Arriving early ensures everyone receives an assigned pairing.

And while you’re at the tournament, don’t forget to take a look around at all the fantasy miniatures around the shop, which they do sell. Everything from Frost Sabres to Liberators, and entire settings, such as the Sector Imperialis Basilicanum, are recreated and painstakingly hand painted to perfection.

If for some reason you can’t attend the tournament, keep in mind this is one of several events occurring at Games Workshop. Next Saturday, Aug. 17, Warhammer Underworlds: Ashes of Reflection is cracked open again for casual in-store play. On the same day, the second week of Warcry: Scour the Eightpoints is available.

View the shop website for more information.

Write Your Very Own Picture Book

Saturday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m.

Lynnwood Library is continuing its educational summer, this time with a writing class titled Write Now: Piggyback Picture Books.

During the class, students will brainstorm story ideas, take inspiration from current picture books found throughout the library, and learn the many elements that actually come together to form a cohesive narrative.

Presented by Deb Lund, author of the bestselling dinoseries, the class is sure to be packed with insight and wisdom only obtained through experience. A presenter at schools, libraries and conferences, Lund has a background as a music and classroom teacher, as well as teacher-librarian.

Those looking to attend the class should arrive no later than 10 a.m., as seating is limited, and missing any part of the class will set you behind the rest.

Although not mentioned, it is encouraged that you bring your favorite writing tools both for notetaking and fiction writing.

For more information, visit the Lynnwood Library event page.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, contact Jenn at [email protected]