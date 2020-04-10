Lynnwood Lifestyles: Take up a new hobby to solve quarantine boredom

The stay-home-order has been extended until at least May 4 and for many, the idea of being at home that long really sunk in. Whether you’re living with family, roommates, friends, a partner or alone, you’re probably feeling like there’s only so much you can do at home.

Because at some point, you’re all just itching to go outside for a change. At some point, too much time together starts to feel a little crazy.

The good news is, we’ve lined up a few quarantine-friendly hobbies to keep you busy.

Create shelves to organize your home – Since stores like Lowe’s and Home Depot are still open, consider visiting them on your way to or from the grocery store on your next emergency run. Use the lumber entrance to bypass all the people inside, and pick out some lumber, a dowel, and stain. Here’s a handy video tutorial on how to do it. Also, it tells you exactly what you’ll need.

Learn to sew and tackle a small project – Learning how to sew can be dangerous, especially if you’re using a sewing machine. You don’t want that needle coming down on your finger. However, if you’re careful, you can make some pretty amazing things, like pillowcases, throw pillows, dresses, skirts, blankets, dog beds ― you name it.

Write that scary story you’ve always been meaning to write – That’s right, you didn’t become a fiction writer because you heard you’d always be starving, but now’s your chance to pursue the dream. Even if nothing comes from it, you can certainly entertain yourself, and your loved ones, by coming up with a story to share. Or who knows, you might just launch your eBook side hustle out of this.

Learn how to make bread – If you have flour, water, baking soda, baking powder, butter, parchment paper, salt, sugar, eggs, and maybe some yeast, then you can make bread. In fact, there are many recipes you could follow. This Irish soda bread recipe doesn’t call for yeast, and neither does this beer bread. Otherwise, if you want classic crusty bread and you have a dutch oven, use this recipe for easy crusty French bread.

Paint tabletop figures – If you’re into geeky things, and happen to have a few serious tabletop games around, consider picking up painting as a hobby. This is quite an endeavor, and going down the rabbit hole is routine, which means it’ll keep you busy. Some quick notes here: Vallejo and Citadel are the best paints to use, which means you’ll have to order your items during the quarantine. Also, old makeup brushes (cleaned) make great tools. Here’s a good tutorial for beginners. Also, this tutorial is a must unless you want dry paints.

Immerse yourself in a video game – This is an expensive hobby, largely depending on how often you buy games, and what deals you find. But ultimately, investing in a console is the largest investment (unless you have a desktop PC, then that’s the greatest investment). The new generation of consoles is coming out this year, so if you don’t have one, go for the Nintendo Switch instead, or just stick with your PC. Sites like Slickdeals will highlight videogame sales, and platforms like Steam have sales all the time.

Get into gardening – Again, there are some plants in grocery stores like Walmart, so you may not need to go out of your way to get into this hobby. Simply pick up some potting soil, new pots to replant, and some plant food or fertilizer if needed (ask an attendant for help if you have no clue what your plant selections require). Then you can enjoy your gorgeous new garden on the patio, and take in some sun, even during the quarantine.

— By Jennifer Mendez

