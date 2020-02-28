Lynnwood Lifestyles: Teen cooking class, coding for kids, women’s interview workshop

Verdant healthy cooking class for teens

Saturday, Feb. 29, 1-3 p.m.

The Verdant Health Commission is back at it again, serving the Lynnwood community with healthy ideas. This time, it’s a cooking class specifically designed for teenagers.

This one-time-only cooking class is a standalone, which makes it comprehensive from start to finish. Participants will learn everything from teamwork to careful kitchen planning, cupcake baking to salad-making.

On the menu is a winter citrus salad, a lasagna made in a skillet (innovative), and chocolate cupcakes with beets in the batter.

Of course, to earn all this delicious food, the teenagers (ages 11-17) must stand and cook for two hours, working in groups of three to four.

This class has a minimum of eight people and a max of 16. For more information, and to sign up for this free class, visit the Eventbrite page.

Apple’s Design Lab: Draw Snoopy in space

Saturday, Feb. 29, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Every so often, Apple Lynnwood hosts a fantastic event that brings out a crowd… And no, we’re not talking new product launches.

We’re talking about all the fun activities and classes offered by Apple locations. They range from mini photography courses to art classes, and just about everything in between. They even have coding for children.

And this time, it’s extra special because it involves the extra special Snoopy. Participants will learn how to create their own Peanuts-style astronaut using nothing but an iPad Pro and Apple pencil.

If you want to bring your own devices, you’re more than welcome to, but otherwise, feel free to use one of the devices provided in-store. Everything you need will be available.

Led by one of the Apple techs, the course will teach you how to use the Procreate app (the go-to for art on iPad), to create vibrant, compelling, skilled artwork. All the nuances, all the shortcuts, all the tricks.

The mini course is free, and open to the public on Saturday the 29th, so arrive early to secure a seat.

Women’s interview readiness

Saturday, Feb. 29, 1-3 p.m.

Getting ready for an interview is daunting for anyone… but somehow it’s more daunting when you consider that even in today’s modern era, women are still at a disadvantage in many areas, including the workforce.

And so, imagine for a second a free class that teaches you what to do, and how to best go about your business in order to succeed at a job interview.

Well, that class is a reality.

On Saturday, Feb. 29, from 1 to 3 p.m., you can join a free workshop to:

Revamp your resume

Learn interview do’s and don’ts

Receive coaching to help you tackle problems unique to you

And one on one talks to finally conquer demoralizing feelings

By the end of this workshop, you’ll be on your way to success. And if you still feel like you need help, you can request a resume evaluation, and a mock interview with the Changing Your Conversation team ― all for free.

To learn more about the nonprofit changing lives and shaping the workforce of the future, check out the Eventbrite page.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, contact Jenn at freelancebyjenn@gmail.com.