Lynnwood Lifestyles: Three productivity tools aimed at organizing your work-from-home day

Working from home isn’t as easy as it might seem. Sure, you get to avoid traffic, save money on lunch, and wave goodbye to those awkward conversations with coworkers you aren’t a fan of, but…

You’re having to keep track of yourself. Unlike a regular office, you don’t run the risk of your manager stopping by your cubicle. Instead, you get spur-of-the moment conference calls or Slack chats.

And it makes sense. Most companies simply don’t have the systems and processes in place for remote work. If it weren’t for the pandemic, they’d still have everyone coming into the office.

So unless you know how to watch yourself, you’re kind of in for a productivity nosedive.

The good news is, we’ve lined up some of the tools that working-from-home veterans swear by. Use them to your advantage and watch your productivity skyrocket.

Krisp

Krisp is a useful tool for anyone who spends their workdays on conference calls, in client meetings, or recording tutorials on Loom. It gets rid of background noise, rendering all child, neighbor, and pet noise irrelevant. No more wasting valuable time trying to record things over and over, or having to deal with interruptions.

Evernote

If you’re super disorganized, this is your one-stop solution. Evernote is a perfect for those who struggle with too many notes, scribbles, lessons, etc. Simply take pictures of all your post-its and then organize them by topic, category, tags, etc. This free tool can take you fully digital. No more notebooks and notepads.

Kickstart

The craziest part is that this app is free. A totally free health coach, of sorts, Kickstart is a dream habit tracker and trainer. Set as many habits as you want, delegate certain tasks to certain days, and meet your goals. It’s great for work, personal use, or both. For example, maybe you want to wake up earlier every Tuesday and Thursday to squeeze in a workout before those long two-hour meetings. Or maybe you want to ensure you always check up on a project every Wednesday.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area.