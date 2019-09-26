Lynnwood Lifestyles: Trail cleanup, meal prep, Demigod Day

Volunteer to clean up KP walking trails

Sept. 28, 8 a.m. to noon

Kaiser Permanente relies on helpful volunteers to clean up their on-site walking trails, and this year, they’re looking to expand it even further.

In observance of Public Lands Day, everyone in the community is welcome to join in . Local groups, businesses, faith groups, students and families can all do their part.

Simply register for the event on Eventbrite, so they know to include you in the planning. You can find the website here.

Note, all volunteers will be meeting at the southwest corner of the Kaiser Permanente property, off 54th Avenue West. Volunteers are encouraged to arrive on time, a few minutes before 8 a.m., to maximize the four-hour window.

Learn how to plan meals, meet nutritional goals

Sunday, Sept. 29, 5-6 p.m.

In a time when it seems like everyone is meal prepping, it’s perfectly normal to feel behind the curve. Unless you have clear glass containers neatly stacked in the fridge, and plenty of fresh fruit, vegetables and lean meats all meticulously prepared and ready to go for the week, you’re bound to feel like an outcast.

And yet, just because someone is meal prepping, doesn’t mean they’re meeting their nutritional needs. That’s why Anytime Fitness, off 198th Street Southwest, is working to not only help with the prepping but to educate about macronutrient balance.

On Sunday, Sept. 29, from 5-6 p.m., Anytime Fitness staff will share their simple tricks for calculating carbs, fats and proteins based on individualized goals and daily activity levels. This will ensure that anyone willing and able to learn finally achieves optimal metabolic fitness, whether they’re looking to lose weight, bulk up with muscle, or lose fat.

All those looking to optimize their meal plans, and go far beyond simple meal prepping should register using the Eventbrite page.

Rick Riordan Fans: Celebrate Demigod Day at B&N

Saturday, Sept. 28, 2 p.m.

Celebrate Demigod Day at Barnes & Noble Lynnwood, located on Alderwood Mall Parkway.

All those familiar with the book series are welcome to join in on a special scavenger hunt throughout the store. They will be gifted a secret code postcard, among other themed trinkets, just for joining in on the fun.

Early arrivals are highly recommended since posters will be given out to the first few guests, while supplies last. As a consolation prize, however, everyone will be given a coupon for $4 flatbread with any Café purchase, in-store only

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, contact Jenn at [email protected]