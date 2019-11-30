Lynnwood Lifestyles: Tree lighting, free Santa photos, make jewelry

Lynnwood Christmas Tree Lighting

Saturday, Dec. 7, 5-7 p.m.

Get ready to sing holiday carols and meet Santa during Lynnwood’s annual Christmas tree lighting celebration, set to run from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Silver Creek Family Church.

In addition to the tree lighting, there will be activities for all ages. including music, a giant slide, food trucks and a special appearance by Santa Claus.

The church is located at 5326 176th St. S.W., in Lynnwood.

Meet Santa at Anko

Sunday, Dec. 15, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

It’s that time of year and Santa is making his rounds all across Lynnwood in anticipation of the big night. He’s seen in stores, malls, special holiday events…

But it’s at Anko that the meet and greet really feels festive.

On Sunday, Dec. 15, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Santa will be visiting Anko, the lifestyle retailer on Alderwood Mall Parkway. There’s no long lines, no mall crowds, or expensive photographers. It’s a much more casual environment where families can come in, see Santa in a Winter Wonderland, snap a free Christmas photo, and receive a digital copy of it instantly.

All customers have to do is reserve their spot via Facebook, and come in a few minutes early on the day of. It’s that simple!

And frankly, this time of year things can get a little crazy in Lynnwood. It gets noisy, traffic gets worse, and the shopping seems neverending. So, why not make this one thing as simple as it can possibly be?

For more information, visit the Facebook page.

DIY Your Christmas with this jewelry-making class

Sunday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Unsure what to gift this holiday season? Feeling the money pinch this year? You’re not alone in feeling overwhelmed, it can be surprisingly tough, despite the eggnog, peppermint mochas, and festive decorations scattered throughout the city.

It’s extra tough when you consider that all of those things aren’t as cheap as they probably should be.

So, if your goal is to save money this year, and still manage to gift something extra special to everyone on your list, this just might be the solution you need.

This beginner’s jewelry class is led by Jane Martin, local jewelry-maker and artist. She will teach participants how to saw, file, sand, and solder a piece together by hand. They’ll also learn how to shape metal by rolling textures, hammering patterns, and assembling an animal of their choice.

The class is priced at $295, and lasts six hours. Participants will leave with one pendant of their own creation, and the knowledge needed to recreate it for several Christmas presents.

Space is limited, and the class is filling up fast, so visit the website for more information and signup at your earliest convenience.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area. If you would like your event listed in Lynnwood Lifestyles, contact Jenn at freelancebyjenn@gmail.com.