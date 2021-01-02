Lynnwood Lifestyles: Where and how to donate unwanted items in new year

Need to clean stuff out before the New Year? You’re not alone — the new year has always been defined by new beginnings. Letting go of the old to make room for the new.

That goes for habits, vices and, yes, material goods.

Only this year, things are a little different. For as long as most of us can remember, you could simply throw everything in a few bags and boxes, and take them over to Goodwill. Can you actually do that this year, or is that off the table during a pandemic? Are there other options to consider?

Let’s dive into it.

Goodwill

Starting with the obvious, Goodwill is currently accepting contactless donations — simply place your donations in one of the marked bins outside, and the staff gets to it afterward. They do hold the right to change their hours of operation, or outright refuse donations, at a moment’s notice, so keep that in mind. Restrictions are changing all the time, it seems, so Goodwill is having to adapt as needed.

Accepted donations: clothing, accessories, home goods, non-porous furniture (gently used, sellable condition). No upholstery, including couches, mattresses or chairs.

Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. all week long, with the exception of holidays.

Clothes for Kids

If you have children and they’re quickly outgrowing their clothes (they always do), then look no further than the non-profit Clothes for Kids. This local donation center provides clothing for children in need, predominantly aiding local schools in both Snohomish County and the Northshore School District.

They’re currently struggling to help local schools due to the pandemic. A shortage of donations has left the non-profit in a troubled position — children along with it.

To donate, simply use their bin — contact-free. If you’re donating in bulk, please email office@clothesforkids.org in advance so someone can meet you at the store and help unload the donations.

Accepted donations: clothing, accessories, and shoes for children. Monetary contributions are also welcome.

Hours of operation: A donation bin around back of the non-profit is available 24/7. The location is 16725 52nd Ave. W. right here in Lynnwood.

Value Village

Value Village is a large-scale donation and storefront in our area, as well as in Canada. Conveniently located next to the Walmart Marketplace on Highway 99, Value Village is currently accepting contactless donations in the form of bins placed outside the front of the store during store hours only.

Out of the three options on this list, it seems Value Village is the only option that takes most donations, with the exception of auto parts, construction materials, damaged furniture, infant products like car seats and cribs, weapons, and televisions or computer monitors.

Accepted donations: accessories, clothing, shoes, exercise equipment, kitchen utensils, media, electronic devices, small furniture, and select textiles (towels, curtains, and tablecloths).

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, except Fridays (closed).

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area.