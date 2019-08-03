Lynnwood Lifestyles: Writing class, Kedi movie night, Star Wars tournament

Become A Writer… In A Flash!

Saturday, Aug. 3, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

For two days this weekend exclusively, you can learn how to write flash fiction. Beginning Saturday at 11 a.m., you could spend four hours learning this short form of writing, through the power of improvisation.

That means word association games, story-building games, and basic improv exercises will be applied to flash fiction, effectively teaching you how to get out of your own way when writing a story.

The class continues on Sunday, Aug. 4, as well, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. At this point, it will be all about the characters, and how to make them come alive through a process called character embodiment.

The weekend workshop is $99 per person, and will enable students to complete six new pieces of writing over the course of two days. Seating is limited. Register here.

The class is at Edmonds Community College. Students are urged to wear comfortable shoes and clothes, and bring their favorite writing tools with them to class. There will be plenty of writing, dancing, and acting.

A Heartwarming Kedi Movie Night

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Animal lovers rejoice! You can help support the Feral Cat Spay/Neuter Project by attending a movie night at Lynndale Park’s Amphitheater. The film being shown will be Kedi, a documentary about the lives of Istanbul street cats, and the supportive community who cares for them.

Of course this is going to a good cause, so donations are encouraged but not required. $5 is more than enough, or sealed cat food to give at the pet food bank at Bella’s Voice.

If you’d like to see the documentary trailer, please visit their YouTube page. Run time is 80 minutes for the Turkish film, with English subtitles.

Star Wars Armada Tournament: Epic Battles & Prizes

Saturday, Aug. 3, 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Ever wanted to spend the day playing board games? How about playing those board games with other people who love playing tabletop? Well, throw in Star Wars into the mix, and you have the Star Wars Armada Tournament, held on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Around the Table Gamer Pub on 196th Street Southwest.

Because of the nature of these games, the tournament is set to go on for about right hours, so clear your schedule. Cancel plans, and pre-register at the shop to secure your place. If you can’t make it, call ahead at 425-582-2745 as soon as possible.

It will be a three-round Swiss format tournament, prizes will be awarded, so bring your A-game. Also, there’s plenty of refreshments available at Around the Table, including beer, cider, and locally made drinks, so you can recover during mini breaks between the game.

If you still haven’t had your fill of playing with some of the regulars and newcomers by the end of the tournament, there’s also plenty of board games to buy at the shop. For more information about Around the Table, visit their website.

— By Jennifer Mendez

