Lynnwood Lifestyles: Your guide to saving money while wrapping holiday presents in style

Let’s face it — things are a little different this year, especially Christmas. Seeing family and friends might be out of the question, which means many people are going all out on the presents.

Even small gifts are being wrapped beautifully, from knickknack stocking stuffers to perfume and socks.

But budgets might be a little tight. If you’re smart, you’re prioritizing the gift itself and just winging the wrapping part. Right?

Not so fast. You can actually have it all if you’re strategic enough.

Two words: craft paper

Any good wrapping paper worth your time is usually $4.99 or more. Anything less than that is missing sheen, or elaborate detail — or both.

But craft paper is versatile. Pair it with wide, lucious, velvet ribbon and it’s suddenly elegant. Use glittery ink and a festive stamp to add a touch of glam. Or, if you have an artistic side, use paint to add a style of your very own.

Mix and match with style

If you’re like any other red-blooded human being, you probably have at least a few roles of leftover Christmas wrapping paper. If you do, consider mixing and matching.

The key to making it “go” together is to choose similar color schemes and themes. For instance, woodland creatures would go well with lumberjack plaid. Glitzy gold would go with black-and-white patterned paper, or even traditional red paper.

Use the bare essentials

Hey, whoever said you need to use ribbon? Sometimes a gift tag, patterned wrapping paper, and a stick-on bow is enough.

Before you rush out to buy all the things to wrap presents with, consider the overall look you’re going for and try streamlining it. Less is more.

And don’t worry about it being less pretty or stunning. The key to making presents look good is to make sure each of the items used is aesthetically pleasing. If you’re just using wrapping paper, ribbon and gift tags, they all need to bring something to the party. They should all be eye-catching in some way, whether it be with color, textur, or finish.

Choose rope over ribbon

Ribbon is expensive. It’s usually about $6-8, sometimes even $10-12, depending on the roll. And you never even get enough!

Here’s an alternative: rope. Even the most basic twine will work for a rugged look, or you can paint it using craft glue for a brighter look. Think glittery, or bright and colorful.

Embrace nature

Need a different topper? Say you’re not doing elaborate ribbon, and you don’t want the stick-on bows? We get it.

A good option is to just go outside with some garden sheets and cut some evergreen branches. It’s festive, they’re everywhere, and better yet… they’re free.

With a little rope, or a thin ribbon, tie them in a nice bunch on top and pair them with tiny silver bells, pine cones, or fake poinsettias.

— By Jennifer Mendez

Jennifer Mendez is a content creator and Lynnwood resident who specializes in copy, graphic design and photography for her clients. Whenever she’s not creating something, she’s exploring new places to eat in the area.