Lynnwood Link Extension — Center turn lane closures on 44th Avenue West and 200th Street Southwest

As early as Wednesday, Jan. 3, Sound Transit’s contractor will continue traffic signal installation on 44th Avenue West and 200th Street Southwest.

This will require crews to close the center turn lanes on 44th Avenue West and Alderwood Mall Boulevard, according to a news release from Sound Transit.

The intersection will be maintained for buses, and flaggers will be present. Detours will be provided (see the map).

What:

Signal work on corner of 44th Avenue West and 200th Street Southwest, causing road closures.

When:

Wednesday, Jan. 3, 9:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

More:

Leave early and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Dates and times are subject to change due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues.