Lynnwood Link-related construction projects starting Sept. 25

Sound Transit has scheduled Lynnwood Link light rail-related construction work starting Monday, Sept. 25 in the following areas of Lynnwood.

Lane closure on 48th Avenue West

On Monday. Sound Transit’s contractor will work on water line installation at 48th Avenue West. This will require crews to close the right lane on the street, south of the bus loop. Flaggers will maintain two-way traffic. The contractor has received a temporary noise variance to complete this work.

What: Road work on 48th Avenue West resulting in lane closure.

Where: 48th Avenue West, just south of the bus loop.

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25

———

Closure of westbound Alderwood Mall Boulevard

Also beginning Monday, work will begin on Alderwood Mall Boulevard. This will require the closure of westbound Alderwood Mall Boulevard, east of 44th Avenue West. Detours will be provided.

What: Closure of westbound Alderwood Mall Boulevard

Where: Alderwood Mall Boulevard, east of 44th Avenue West

When: 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday–Wednesday, Sept. 25-27

———

Lane closure on 46th Avenue West

In addition, work will begin Monday at 46th Avenue West for roadway demo and paving. Crews will close the left lane on 46th Avenue West between 200th Street Southwest and the bus loop. Two-way traffic will be maintained, and flaggers will be present.

What: Lane closures on 46th Avenue West

Where: 46th Avenue West between 200th Street Southwest and the bus loop.

When: All day and night, Monday, Sept. 25–Sunday, Oct. 8.

Plan ahead — leave early and allow extra time to reach your destination. Dates and times are subject to change due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues.

Contact: lynnwoodlink@soundtransit.org or 206-398-5300

After-hours construction hotline: 888-298-2395

More information here.