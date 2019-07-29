Lynnwood Link-related electrical system work to affect overnight traffic on I-5 July 30-31

Seattle City Light crews plan to maintain the reliability of the electrical system by relocating existing overhead power lines on Interstate 5 near Northeast 155th Street in Shoreline. This work will support Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link Extension project.

To complete this work safely, crews must intermittently conduct rolling slowdowns of traffic in both directions of I-5 to ensure safe work operations and passage for motorists. The work will start late Tuesday night on July 30. Traffic will be intercepted and escorted at slow speeds for up to 15 minutes between 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood and Northeast 70th Street in Seattle as crews pull overhead feeder cables across the highway. Traffic will return to normal speeds once past the work area.

Occurring from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. beginning Tuesday, July 30 through the morning of Wednesday, July 31:

Washington State Patrol troopers and contracted crews will intermittently intercept and escort southbound I-5 traffic through the work area beginning at 44 th Avenue West in Lynnwood. The same will occur for northbound traffic beginning at Northeast 70 th Street in Seattle.

Traffic using the following on-ramps to I-5 will also be affected: On southbound I-5: 44th Avenue West (Lynnwood), 220 th Street Southwest (Mountlake Terrace), State Route 104 and 175th Street Southwest (Shoreline) On northbound I-5: 5 th Avenue Northeast in Shoreline, Northeast Northgate Way in Seattle, Northeast 80 th Street in Seattle, Northeast 70 th Street in Seattle.



Drivers should expect delays and consider using alternate routes during construction.

For more information on Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link Extension project, which will extend light rail into South Snohomish County and serve stations in Shoreline, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood, visit www.soundtransit.org/system-expansion/lynnwood-link-extension.