Lynnwood looking for parks and recreation board member

The City of Lynnwood is looking for a community member to join its parks and recreation board. The board serves as an advisory body and its duties include advising and making recommendations to the mayor, city council, staff and other city boards and commissions regarding parks, open space and recreation services, and programs for the City of Lynnwood and the city’s urban growth area. The Lynnwood Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department provides a comprehensive system of parks, open space and recreation facilities that serves the needs of the city’s residents and visitors.
Each advisory body member is appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the city council to a specific position number and term and serves without compensation.
Meetings are held on the first Wednesday each month. Hours are generally 6- 8 p.m.
To learn more about the parks and recreation board and to apply, visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/Boards-and-Commissions/Parks-Recreation-Board
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.