Lynnwood looks to join the fun as FIFA World Cup 2026 comes to Seattle

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to Seattle, and the City of Lynnwood is exploring ways to get involved. From watch parties and cultural events to welcoming international visitors, Lynnwood sees this global event as a major opportunity to showcase local talent, boost small businesses and build community pride.

To help shape these plans, the city is inviting small businesses to complete a short survey to share their interest in participating in World Cup-related activities. Business input will guide the development of events and partnerships that put Lynnwood on the map.

Take the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YCFTJFK