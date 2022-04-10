Lynnwood man, 70, identified as victim in Daleway Park shooting April 5

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who was shot to death while sitting in his car in Lynnwood’s Daleway Park April 5. He is 70-year-old Carl W. Bridgmon of Lynnwood.

Bridgmon “was innocently killed during the April 5 senseless shooting at Daleway Park,” the medical examiner’s office said in a series of posts to Twitter Friday.

“Bridgmon was tragically killed on April 5 after the vehicle he was sitting in was shot by unknown suspects who were in a confrontation with other individuals, also unknown to Bridgmon,” the medical examiner’s office said.

The medical examiner’s office also released a statement from Bridgmon’s family on Twitter. “Our family is in complete shock. Thank you for the community’s concern for our Dad, Carl Bridgmon,” the statement said.

“Our Dad loved to go to that park and sit and have his coffee several times a week,” said his daughter Courtney Teno. We are devastated and would really appreciate privacy as we process this over the next few days and weeks.”

Carl Bridgmon leaves behind two daughters, their significant others, two sisters and many other loved ones and friends. “Carl never met a person he didn’t talk to or try to make friends with,” Teno said.

Lynnwood police noted that they are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information should contact Detective Jacqueline Arnett at 425-670-5669. You can also leave tips at Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-8477.