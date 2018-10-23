Lynnwood man among five Community Transit drivers to earn safe driving awards

A Lynnwood man was among five Community Transit drivers who were honored this month with the agency’s Million Mile Award, for reaching safe driving milestones without a preventable accident. The drivers qualified for the honor by meeting strict National Safety Council guidelines for driving.

Thomas Rairden of Lynnwood joins other Community Transit drivers Rocky Cazares, Tajinder Mahal and Jennifer Routley-Strohm to reach a million miles of safe driving, joining the 50-plus drivers at the agency who have accomplished this feat. To join the elite group of safe drivers, it can take about 12.5 years of full-time safe driving to reach each million-mile mark. A million miles of driving is the equivalent of traveling 40 times around the Earth’s circumference.

Million Mile Drivers are each presented a jacket, plaque, certificate and a pin, as well as having their name placed on one of the agency’s buses.

“The Million Mile awards are among the most important accomplishments we recognize at the agency – not only in regards to safety, but also public service,” said Community Transit CEO Emmett Heath.