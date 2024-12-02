Lynnwood man appeals city’s Comprehensive Plan update; hearing Dec. 5

In September, the City of Lynnwood proposed amendments to Lynnwood’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan in an attempt to better align it with county and state standards for population growth. However, a Lynnwood resident filed an appeal against these proposed changes in October, concerned that his rights as a property owner would not be protected.

The public appeal hearing is set for 9 a.m. Dec. 5. in the Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers at 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The meeting will also be available online via Zoom.

The majority of Lynnwood’s Comprehensive Plan changes bring it up to date with the state’s Growth Management Act, which requires cities with rapid population growth to update their comprehensive plans to address the growth.

Some main goals of the Growth Management Act are to “reduce sprawl,” encourage urban development, implement multimodal transportation, maintain the use of natural resources and to protect the environment, according to the Municipal Research and Services Center of Washington.

The city believes the changes “will not have a probable significant adverse impact(s) on the environment, the appeal hearing notice reads. To prove this, the city added an environmental mitigation measure to the plan. The measure is set to take place before May 2025.

The appellant, Lynnwood resident and former Lynnwood City Councilmember Ted Hikel, disagrees. He alleges the updates will not protect his property rights. He added that he, along with the city council and the public– hadn’t seen these proposed changes in a “finished form.”

“I will lose the right to expect the properties to the east and west of my home and across the street will be redeveloped with the same regulations with which our homes were constructed,” Hikel wrote in his appeal. “…I note that these proposed changes denigrate the value of my property and impact the rights of all single-family homes throughout the city.”

If the appeal is overturned, the proposed amendments to the 2024 Comprehensive Plan are set to go into effect before Dec. 31.

At the Dec. 5 hearing, the City of Lynnwood Hearing Examiner will determine whether the appeal should move on to a higher court.

— By Ashley Nash