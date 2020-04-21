Lynnwood man arrested for DUI after collision in Edmonds Monday afternoon

A 32-year-old Lynnwood man was booked into jail for DUI after his vehicle collided with a utility pole in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Monday afternoon.

According to Edmonds police, the suspect hit the pole on Main Street just west of 84th Avenue West, causing the pole to fall into the street. A woman passenger in the vehicle was treated for minor injuries.

The car sustained heavy front-end damage during the incident.

The roadway was closed for several hours Monday afternoon, and reopened around 7 p.m.

–Photos by Cody Sexton