Lynnwood man arrested for uploading child sexual abuse material released on bail

Lynnwood detectives and special operations section officers on Wednesday arrested Fox Curtis Fitzpatrick, 25, after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children detailing over 50 uploads of child sexual abuse material over a two-year period, according to a press release from the Lynnwood Police Department Friday.

Police arrested Fitzpatrick at his place of work Wednesday, where he was found to be carrying a concealed firearm without a permit. A search of his residence uncovered two additional firearms, and officers seized his digital devices.

Fitzpatrick was released Thursday after his $10,000 bond was posted, arrest records show.

He faces five charges, four counts of distributing child sexual abuse material and one count of carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.

