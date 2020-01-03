Lynnwood man arrested in California for murder of man found near logging road

A 32-year-old Lynnwood man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot an acquaintance and left him for dead on a logging road near Skykomish last month, our online news partner The Seattle Times reported Thursday

Jeremy Tod Staeheli was arrested in California Sunday and charged Monday with second-degree murder with a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm in violation of a court-issued protection order, according to charging documents. Staeheli’s bail was set at $2 million.

According to prosecutors, Staeheli shot 34-year-old Brandt Stewart in the head on the logging road and left him there. King County sheriff’s deputies who arrested Staeheli said he told them the shooting was in self-defense, as he claimed Stewart was holding a knife. Stewart’s body was discovered in the snow by a hiker on the side of a National Forest Service road near Skykomish the morning of Dec. 23.

