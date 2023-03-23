Lynnwood man arrested in connection with Arlington homicide in February

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit detectives have identified and arrested two suspects involved in an Arlington homicide in early February — one of them a 28-year-old Lynnwood man.

Both suspects appeared in court March 22 and were held on first-degree murder charges, with bail was set at $2 million for each, sheriff’s office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said.

During the Feb. 7 homicide in Arlington, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to the 15000 block of 116th Street Northeast around 8:20 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Two male suspects showed up to the residence shortly after 8 a.m. and forced entry into a motorhome on the property, where the 33-year-old victim and his wife were living. There was a verbal altercation between the two suspects and the victim. The victim was shot multiple times before the suspects fled the scene in a silver passenger vehicle. On Feb. 11, the 33-year-old victim died from his injuries.

During the investigation, patrol deputies and major crimes unit detectives worked collaboratively to develop intelligence and positively identified the involved vehicle. Through an extensive investigation, including video evidence, physical evidence and cellular data analysis, detectives identified both suspects involved in the shooting, O’Keefe said.

One of the suspects — a 37-year-old Everett man — was taken into custody Feb. 9 for three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and manufacturing and delivering drugs. He was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail. On March 22, while still in custody, detectives referred additional charges for first-degree murder and a fourth count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The Lynnwood manwas arrested on Febr. 24 for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle and obstructing a law enforcement officer. During the arrest, the suspect attempted to flee from deputies, rammed a patrol vehicle and was carrying a firearm in his waistband. The 28-year-old was arrested and transported to the Snohomish County Jail. On March 22, while still in custody, detectives referred an additional charge for first-degree murder.

On March 22, a Snohomish County Superior Court judge held both suspects on first-degree murder and set their bail at $2 million each.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office major crimes unit tip line at 425-388-3845.