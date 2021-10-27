Lynnwood man arrested in connection with Oct. 8 stabbing

A 20-year-old Lynnwood man was arrested last week for an alleged stabbing that occurred at a Lynnwood apartment complex earlier this month, leaving another man critically injured, according to police probable cause documents.

On Oct. 8, Lynnwood police responded to Woodland Greens apartments — located at 19801 50th Ave. W. — after a 39-year-old man was reportedly stabbed. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center for his injuries.

Police documents provided more details about the events leading up to the assault. The 39-year-old victim told police he and the suspect argued Oct. 8 after the victim accused the suspect of stealing from him. He said the fight escalated as the two made their way out to the apartment complex parking lot and became physical.

During the brawl, the victim said he fell to the ground and the suspect began repeatedly punching him. The victim said he then noticed his leg was wet but he didn’t know why, the police report said.

The victim said that when he tried to get up, the suspect and a woman with him at the time pushed him back to the ground. The victim said he then looked down at his arm and saw blood “pouring” out of it.

During the investigation, police spoke with a 10-year-old child who was playing nearby in the parking lot at the time of the assault. The witness corroborated much of the victim’s story and told police the suspect and the woman fled the scene in a white Kia Optima sedan associated with the suspect, police records said.

Court records said the man was allegedly stabbed five times in the left arm and left leg. Both the victim and the witness told police they did not see a knife during the fight.

The suspect was arrested on Oct. 22 in Bellevue for investigation of first-degree assault.

According to probable cause documents, the suspect told police he was walking up the stairs when the victim kicked him in the face. Then, the victim pulled a knife from his jacket pocket and yelled at the suspect, who grabbed the knife, cutting his own hand in the process.

During an interview with detectives, the suspect admitted to stabbing the victim “a couple of times” before fleeing with the woman in the Optima.

He was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

— By Cody Sexton