Lynnwood man charged in federal child sex abuse material case

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

A Lynnwood man faces federal charges in a case that alleges he harassed and threatened a 13-year-old victim to produce child sex abuse material, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Anatoli Tony Fefelov, 30, was charged Oct. 28 with distribution of images of child sexual abuse and attempted enticement of a minor. His trial is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2026.

Fefelov came to the attention of law enforcement when a 13-year-old victim reported to the FBI National Threat Operations Center that a Discord user harassed, coerced and threatened the minor to produce child sexual abuse material, according to the DOJ. Further investigation and reports to law enforcement identified a Kik account distributing child sexual abuse images. The accounts were linked to Fefelov, the DOJ said. A search of Fefelov’s Lynnwood residence law enforcement revealed an electronic device allegedly containing images of child sexual abuse, according to the DOJ.

Fefelov is one of three Western Washington men federally charged with internet-related child sexual abuse crimes over the last two months. In each case, the U.S. alleges, the men used the internet to contact victims or obtain child sexual abuse material. Each man is the subject of a separate investigation; one has already entered a guilty plea in his case.

“There is no place in society for those who prey on vulnerable victims – especially children,” U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd said in a news release about Fefelov’s charges. “We all must be vigilant about protecting our children from those who seek to harm them via the internet.”

These cases were brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse, according to the DOJ. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

“We and our partners are holding predators accountable for the harm they inflict on young people, including by circulating images and videos depicting sexual exploitation of minors on the internet,” W. Mike Herrington, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle field office, said in the news release. “Once online, this content is extremely difficult to remove and re-victimizes these children each and every time it is shared.”