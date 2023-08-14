Lynnwood man dies in motorcycle crash on Hwy 2 Saturday

Crash location. (Map courtesy Washington State Patrol)

A 37-year-old Lynnwood man died when the motorcycle he was riding drifted off the roadway and struck a guardrail on State Route 2 near Stevens Pass Saturday evening, the Washington State Patrol said.

The man wasn’t identified.

The motorcycle was eastbound on State Route 2 at milepost 53 just before 8 p.m. when the crash occurred. The rider was deceased at the scene, the state patrol said.

 

