Lynnwood man dies in pedestrian/bus collision Wednesday

A 34-year old Lynnwood man died Wednesday morning, Dec. 20, after being struck by a Community Transit bus heading south on Highway 99 near 156th Street Southwest. According to Washington State Patrol spokesperson Kelsey Harding, the victim had been wearing black clothing while standing unseen in the second-to-right lane at approximately 6 a.m.

Police said that the driver has been fully cooperative. No arrests were made at the scene and charges are not being considered at this time, the state patrol said.