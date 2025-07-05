Lynnwood man dies in single-car crash on U.S. 2 Friday

A 29-year-old Lynnwood man died on U.S. 2 between Gold Bar and Index Friday afternoon after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed while street racing, the Washington State Patrol said.

The victim was identified as Wyatt Ivers. He was driving his 2006 Subaru Impreza eastbound on U.S. 2 just after 3 p.m. Friday and was “engaged in a street race” when he lost control, left the roadway to the right and came to rest in a ditch, the state patrol said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is being investigated, the state patrol said.