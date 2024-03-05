Lynnwood man facing vehicular homicide, assault charges in death of WSP trooper

A 32-year-old Lynnwood man admitted to smoking a bowl of marijuana and consuming two bottles of beer the evening before crashing into a parked Washington State Patrol vehicle early March 2, killing Washington State Trooper Christopher Gadd, according to court documents.

Raul Benitez Santana, who is facing vehicular homicide and vehicular assault charges, is being held in Snohomish County Jail on $1 million bail in connection with the crash along the Interstate 5 corridor near Marysville.

According to documents filed with the court, Santana was traveling in the southbound lanes of I-5 just prior to 3 a.m. when his vehicle swerved onto the shoulder and struck a parked Washington State Patrol SUV, causing the death of 27-year-old trooper Christopher Gadd, the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the scene. Arriving at approximately 3 a.m., they found Trooper Gadd in the WSP vehicle driver’s seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s office deputies interviewed a semitruck driver who witnessed the incident. According to the sheriff’s office report, this witness noticed Gadd’s vehicle parked on I-5 shoulder with its lights off. He also saw a southbound black SUV “driving at a high rate of speed” swerve onto the shoulder and collide with Gadd’s vehicle. The witness provided dashcam video that corroborated this.

The black SUV then reportedly “bounced off Trooper Gadd’s vehicle” and crossed into the I-5 “fast” lane, where it came to rest and was struck by a white van “carrying approximately six people.” The van driver is reported to have sustained minor injuries. The five passengers in the van were not injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Benitez Santana remained at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide.

He was transported to Providence Hospital, read his Miranda rights and interviewed by a police DRE (Drug Recognition Expert). He admitted to smoking a bowl of marijuana at approximately 9 p.m. and to consuming two bottles of beer during the evening prior to the crash.

At his Monday court appearance in Snohomish County District Court, Court Commissioner Jennifer Millett ruled that probable cause exists for vehicular homicide and set bail at $1 million. Benitez Santana remains in custody in lieu of bail.

Trooper Gadd leaves behind a wife and a 2-year-old daughter. To honor Gadd and his family, Edmonds artist and head of the Fallen Heroes Project Michael Reagan created a portrait of Gadd, which he presented to the family Monday.

“We are working through what is undoubtedly the most difficult of times for our family as we mourn the loss of a loving husband, devoted father, caring brother, beloved son, and committed friend,” Gadd’s family said in a statement released through the Washington State Patrol Tuesday. “We appreciate the outpouring of support we have seen from the community that Chris loved and served. We ask the media to respect our family’s privacy during this painful time.”

Anyone wishing to send cards to the family are asked to address them to the WSP Marysville Office: 2700 116th St. N.E., Marysville, WA 98271.

