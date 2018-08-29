Lynnwood man found dead in Index creek, manner of death ruled accident

The Snohomish County Search and Rescue team recovered the body of a 33-year-old Lynnwood man in Troublesome Creek near Blanca Lake in Index.

The man was identified Wednesday as Steven T. Le of Lynnwood. The cause of his death is drowning and the manner of death was ruled an accident by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Le went on a solo hike to Blanca Lake around 1 p.m. Monday. He didn’t return home Monday night and family went to the trail to look for him. He was found deceased in a nearby stream that connects to Blanca Lake on Tuesday before 10 a.m.