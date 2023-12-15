Lynnwood man, found unconscious in rideshare vehicle, jailed after he wakes up and assaults friend

A Lynnwood man was arrested for third-degree assault Thursday after he was found unconcious in the back of an Uber, had to be removed from the vehicle, then upon awakening struck a friend in the face.

According to South County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe, deputies responded around 12:30 p.m. to a report of an assault at Tivalli Apartments, located in the 15600 block of Ash Way. An Uber driver called 911 to report that the 26-year old man was found unconscious in the back of her vehicle. Emergency medical services arrived and extracted the man, who then woke up and became combative.

When a male friend attempted to calm the man down, he was struck in the face. There were no injuries and the suspect was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail, O’Keefe said.