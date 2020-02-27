Lynnwood man named Paine Field’s one millionth passenger, wins two free flights

A Lynnwood man was greeted at Paine Field Airport Monday with two free round-trip tickets and a bottle of champagne for being the airport’s one millionth passenger.

After returning from San Francisco International Airport on United flight 5880, Aristotle Roberts was awarded a bottle of Dom Pérignon, one million days of free airport parking, and two free round-trip flights to any of the 12 destinations served by United Airlines or Alaska Airlines out of Paine Field.

Roberts was welcomed by Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports, the firm responsible for designing, building and operating the Paine Field passenger terminal.

The announcement came a little more than a week before Paine Field celebrates one year of offering international flights out of Everett. Alaska began offering flights March 4 of last year and United began March 31.

–By Cody Sexton