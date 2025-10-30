Lynnwood man one of 10 arrested on drug, gun trafficking conspiracies

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

A law enforcement operation lead by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Seattle Police Department made 10 arrests Tuesday in connection with three significant, interrelated, drug and gun trafficking conspiracies, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle.

The defendants appeared in U.S. District Court in Seattle Tuesday and Wednesday. The arrests are the culmination of a year-long investigation by area law enforcement officers.

“These defendants were trafficking fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin on the streets of Western Washington. These drugs take a heavy toll on our community,” said U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd. “Worse yet, this group trafficked in dozens of firearms – some of them high-powered assault-style weapons.” Law enforcement seized 34 firearms on Tuesday alone, Floyd said.

“This heavily armed Transnational Criminal Organization threatened all of Western Washington by trafficking guns and fentanyl from Lewis County to Snohomish County,” said David F. Reames, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Seattle Field Division. “Our entire region is safer today because of the efforts of DEA and our partners, who literally risked their lives to confront this threat to our communities.”

Those arrested on indictments include:

Luis Humberto Lamas-Guzman, 25, of Lynnwood

Eduardo Villavicencio-Salido, 44, of Marysville

Silvestre Ramos Martinez, 35, of Everett

Jose Navarro Hernandez “Robert”, 46, of Marysville

Jose Manuel Ramos Ibarra “Kora”, 28, of Everett

Marisol Perez-Diaz, 23, of Auburn

Jordan Martinez Gamez, 23, of Auburn

Those arrested on criminal complaints include:

Jose Isabel Sandoval Zuniga, 30, of Sammamishn

Roni Licona Escoto, 56, of Seattle

Edgar Rivas Robles, 33, of Centralia

Search warrants were served at 12 different locations including at a largely undeveloped “stash property” linked to Jose Isabel Sandoval Zuniga in Centralia. The house contained 25 kilos of suspected fentanyl powder, more than 90,000 fentanyl pills and two dozen firearms. Zuniga was arrested in his vehicle with 1.6 kilos of suspected fentanyl. At his Sammamish home investigators seized heroin, fentanyl and a loaded .45 caliber semiautomatic pistol.

In the arrest operation Tuesday law enforcement seized approximately 100,000 fentanyl pills, 34 kilos of fentanyl powder, 3.7 kilos of methamphetamine, nearly a kilogram of heroin and 8.7 kilos of cocaine. Law enforcement also seized $40,000 in cash.

The charges contained in the indictments and criminal complaints are only allegations. A person is presumed innocent unless and until he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

These agencies provided assistance in the law enforcement operation on October 28, 2025: Seattle Police Department (SWAT & Community Response Group), North Sound Metro (Regional SWAT), Snohomish County (Region 1 SWAT), Washington State Patrol (SWAT), Centralia Police Department (SWAT), Customs & Border Patrol (BORTAC), Valley (Regional SWAT), King County Sheriff’s Office (SWAT – TAC 30)