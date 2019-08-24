Lynnwood man one of two suspects arrested in connection with Everett murder

Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office early Friday morning arrested two suspects in the Martha Lake area who are suspected of murdering a Lake Stevens man at an Everett motel.

According to a Sheriff’s Office announcement, deputies responded at 2 a.m. to a homicide at the Motel 6, located in the 200 block of 128th Street Southwest in Everett. The 45-year-old male victim was dead at the scene.

Deputies said witness identification led to the arrest of two suspects — a 26-year-old Lynnwood man and a 22-year-old Everett man — who were seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

At 3 a.m., the suspect vehicle was located heading southbound on Interstate 5 and a traffic stop was conducted by deputies near 164th Street Southwest and Ash Way. Following interviews with Major Crimes Unit detectives, the two suspects were arrested and booked in Snohomish County Jail on murder charges.

The investigation is still ongoing and identification of the deceased, as well as cause and manner of death, are pending from the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.