Lynnwood man sentenced to two years in prison for assaults during Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

Lynnwood resident Tucker Weston, 35, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to two felony charges related to his conduct during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton sentenced Weston to 24 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release, and ordered him to pay $2,000 in restitution

Weston previously pleaded guilty to two felony charges of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers in July 2023. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

According to court documents, Weston traveled from Seattle to Washington, D.C., to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse and protest the results of the 2020 presidential election. On the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, Weston attended the rally and, afterward, marched with other protestors toward the U.S. Capitol. Near the Capitol, Weston joined rioters in removing a metal barricade on the Capitol grounds, enabling them to advance closer to the building.

A few moments later, Weston shoved officers who were trying to prevent the rioters from progressing any closer to the Capitol building. Around 1:13 p.m. Weston moved to the south side of the West Plaza as Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers arrived on the scene to assist the United States Capitol Police (USCP) in guarding the Capitol building.

Upon arrival, MPD used bike racks to reestablish the police line and to create a barrier between the Capitol building and the rioters. Weston approached this police line as another rioter began yelling at the police. That rioter assaulted an MPD officer, and Weston shoved other officers as they attempted to subdue that rioter.

After the assault, Weston adopted an aggressive stance with his fist clenched toward the police, protecting their line from the rioters. Weston was sprayed with pepper spray but did not heed commands to back away from the line. Later, Weston made his way to the north side of the Plaza. Once there, Weston joined with a group of rioters in using a bike rack to push against law enforcement. During his two hours on the West Plaza, noted by authorities to be one of the most violent areas of the Capitol on Jan. 6th, Weston witnessed other rioters push, punch, and use pepper spray against officers. For two hours, Weston yelled and screamed obscenities at law enforcement as part of the large and violent mob.

Weston then left this area, moved up the northwest stairs to the Upper West Terrace, and entered the Capitol building through a broken window next to the Senate Wing Door. He remained in the building only briefly before exiting back through the Senate Wing Door and making his way to the North Portico.

Court documents say that after law enforcement officers removed Weston and others from the North Portico, he then left the area and traveled to the northeast corner of the Capitol grounds, where he found a group of rioters vandalizing media equipment. Weston and other rioters then kicked and smashed the equipment. After kicking the equipment, Weston received a bag of stolen media equipment from another rioter and walked away.

The FBI arrested Weston in Lynnwood during Oct. 2022

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section prosecuted Weston’s case with assistance from U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Western District of Washington. The case was investigated by the FBI’s Seattle and Washington Field Offices, which identified Weston as BOLO AFO (Be on the Lookout Assault on Federal Officer) #437 on its seeking information photos.

In the 40 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,424 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 500 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.