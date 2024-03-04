Lynnwood man struck and killed next to I-5

Daryl Bertsch, a 58-year old Lynnwood man, was killed Sunday afternoon when he was struck on the right shoulder of a southbound portion of Interstate 5 in Everett.

According to Washington State Patrol spokesperson Ashley Young, Bertsch was standing on the traffic side of his disabled minivan to add fuel when a truck veered onto the right shoulder, colliding with Bertsch and his vehicle.

Bertsch was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is still being investigated if charges are being considered for the truck driver, a 52-year old Everett man who was determined to not be intoxicated at the time of the accident.

A 60-year old woman who was seated in a passenger’s seat of Bertsch’s vehicle was not injured in the collision.