Lynnwood man sustains non-life-threatening injuries during attempted burglary

A Lynnwood man sustained minor injuries Thursday morning from a knife-wielding man who allegedly attempted to burglarize his home near Daleway Park, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

Detectives are investigating a possible attempted burglary at a house located on 60th Avenue West near Daleway Park after the homeowner returned to his residence to find the suspect inside. During a confrontation, the suspect stabbed the homeowner, causing a non-life-threatening injury before fleeing the scene, said police spokesperson Joanna Small.

Small said nothing was reported stolen from the residence and detectives are working to learn if the man left on foot or in a vehicle. Police hope that items belonging to the suspect — discovered at the scene — will help identify him, she added.

–By Cody Sexton