Lynnwood man transported to Harborview Friday after Hwy 99 crash

A 60-year-old Lynnwood man was transported to Harborview Medical Center Friday after the vehicle he was driving collided with a parked car at 148th Street Southwest and Highway 99.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver was headed northbound on Highway 99 at 12:43 p.m. when he suffered a medical episode. The vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a second vehicle in a parking stall.

The Lynnwood man’s vehicle rolled and came to a stop in the highway, the state patrol said. There were no injuries to the owner of the parked vehicle.