Lynnwood man unhurt in two-vehicle fatal crash on North Road Friday night

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred in the 17700 block of North Road in Bothell Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, at approximately 7:44 p.m. a passenger car traveling northbound collided with a truck traveling southbound. A passenger in the car, an adult male, died at the scene. The adult male driver of the car, along with an infant passenger, were transported to Providence Medical Center in Everett, but the extent of their injuries were unknown.

The driver of the truck, a 42 year-old Lynnwood man, was not injured.

According to sheriff’s office Lt. Rob Martin, collision investigation unit detectives are working to determine the cause of the crash. Identification of the decedent, as well as cause and manner of death, will come from the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.